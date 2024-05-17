Michigan State Football Recruits Local Talent, Offers TE from Saline

In a strategic move to strengthen their roster, Michigan State football has officially extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln Keyes, a promising tight end from Saline, Michigan. This decision is part of Coach Jonathan Smith’s broader initiative to harness local talent and build a robust team foundation.

Spotlight on Lincoln Keyes: A Valuable Addition

Lincoln Keyes, standing at 6-foot-6, has become a significant figure in the college football recruiting landscape. After a standout season with 10 receptions and four touchdowns, Keyes’ ability to influence the game is evident. His performance becomes particularly crucial as he is set to have a more prominent role following the departure of his teammate, Dylan Mesman, who committed to Louisville.

“After a great conversation with [Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak], I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State!” Keyes shared on X.

Twenty schools have extended offers to Keyes, signaling his rising stock in the tight end category. His recruitment journey began with his first Division I offer from Marshall in February, and it has since garnered widespread attention, including from several Big Ten rivals like Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Strategic Recruitment at Michigan State

Under Coach Smith’s guidance, Michigan State has prioritized in-state recruiting to leverage local talent pools that may sometimes be overlooked. This method not only supports local athletes but also fosters a strong sense of community and belonging, elements that are crucial in building a cohesive team.

Coach Smith, who has increasingly focused on unranked and three-star athletes, sees immense potential in recruits like Keyes. “Michigan State football looks to build upon a good week on the recruiting trail,” he noted, highlighting ongoing efforts to refine the team’s framework with high-potential players.