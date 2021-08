On Friday night, the Michigan State football team will kick things off when they hit the road to take on Northwestern.

According to their latest tweet, it sounds like the Spartans may be wearing some special uniforms for their first game of the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, Michigan State teased a jersey reveal video which we figure should be coming shortly.

Stay tuned!

Who is ready for a jersey reveal video? 😏 pic.twitter.com/ahelMP364j — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 31, 2021