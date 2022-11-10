Michigan State football unveils patriotic helmets for military appreciation game vs. Rutgers [Video]

This coming Saturday, Michigan State football will host Rutgers in their annual Military Appreciation Game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. When the Spartans take the field on Saturday at noon ET, they will do so in a patriotic helmet that they have never worn. On Thursday night, MSU Football tweeted out a video in which they unveil the special patriotic helmet they will wear on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.

Detroit Red Wings recall 2 players ... Please enable JavaScript Detroit Red Wings recall 2 players prior to matchup vs. New York Rangers

What do the Michigan State football patriotic helmets look like?

The Spartans have released a video to unveil their patriotic helmets and as you will see, they will be green and will feature Sparty with an American flag in his hand.

Check it out.

Featured Videos



A salute to service for Saturday's Military Appreciation Game 🇺🇸@JaydenReed5 x #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/J382L1Tn3S — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 11, 2022

Here is another look at the helmets the Spartans will wear on Saturday against Rutgers.