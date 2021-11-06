Michigan State forgets how to chop wood during embarrassing loss to Purdue

Mel Tucker had his No. 3 Michigan State Spartans playing well throughout the first eight games of the 2021 season but that came to a crashing halt on Saturday against Purdue.

After coming in at No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, the Spartans are sure to free fall in next week’s rankings after they were embarrassed by the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 40-29.

Heading into the game, the Spartans biggest weakness was their pass defense and the Boilermakers took advantage of that in a big way as quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 40 of 54 passes for a whopping 536 yards and three touchdowns

Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III carried the ball 22 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.

On the bright side, the Spartans still have all of their goals in front of them if they can win out.

Here is the Spartans remaining schedule:

Nov. 13 vs. Maryland

Nov. 20 @ Ohio State

Nov. 27 vs. Penn State