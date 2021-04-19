Michigan State G Joshua Langford makes decision for 2021-22 season

Sharing is caring!

According to Michigan State G Joshua Langford, he will not use his free season of eligibility granted by the NCAA and he will not pursue a career in professional basketball.

Michigan State tweeted out the news, along with a statement from Langford, on Monday.

Best of luck, Joshua!

"My college experience wasn’t what I imagined it to be, but it exceeded all of my expectations and I wouldn’t change it for anything." pic.twitter.com/9xUFn8lLG8 — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 19, 2021