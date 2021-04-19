Michigan State G Joshua Langford makes decision for 2021-22 season

by

According to Michigan State G Joshua Langford, he will not use his free season of eligibility granted by the NCAA and he will not pursue a career in professional basketball.

Michigan State tweeted out the news, along with a statement from Langford, on Monday.

