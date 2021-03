Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, Rocket Watts has decided his time is up at Michigan State as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Tom Izzo an the Spartans’ fan base had high hopes for Watts but he was never able to live up to the hype.

Michigan State guard Rocket Watts is in the transfer portal, likely ending his two-year career with the Spartans — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) March 29, 2021