Michigan State G Tyson Walker makes decision for 2023-24

After playing his first two college seasons at Northeastern, Tyson Walker made the decision to transfer to Michigan State. Leaving for the Big Ten was the right move for Walker, as he led the Spartans in scoring while hitting 41.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. On Monday, Walker took to Instagram to announce that he has made the decision to return to the Spartans for one more season.

Why it Matters for Michigan State and Tyson Walker

The Spartans already have a big-time recruiting class coming in for the 2023-24 season, and Walker sticking around is absolutely huge for MSU. Walker will give the Spartans a veteran presence on the court, as they look to get back to the Final Four. It is expected that MSU will be a Top 10 team heading into the 2023-24 season, and it would not be a stretch to say that they will be a favorite to win the Big Ten Championship and make a run in the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

With Walker deciding to return for another season, he will join A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins as guards who will be back for another go-around. They will join four-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will also join the team. Folks, don't be surprised if Izzo gets the Spartans back to another Final Four in 2024.