A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, two key players in Michigan State‘s formidable backcourt, have decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Spartans for the upcoming 2023-24 season. This decision solidifies MSU's position as one of the top teams in the nation and significantly enhances their chances of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this coming season.

Michigan State gets huge boost as Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard pull out of NBA Draft

In a move that comes as great news for MSU basketball fans, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins have chosen to forego their NBA aspirations for now and commit to another season with the Spartans. As both players were among the early entries to the NBA Draft, their decision to withdraw and return to MSU underscores the team's strong foundation and the potential for success in the upcoming season.

Last year, Akins faced some adversity early on due to a foot injury that required surgery. However, he showcased his resilience and talent in the latter half of the season, consistently delivering impressive performances. Akins' contributions were particularly notable during the NCAA Tournament, where he demonstrated his scoring prowess and played a pivotal role in Michigan State's run to the Sweet 16.

Bottom Line: 2023-24 could be special for the Spartans

With Hoggard and Akins back in the fold, MSU boasts one of the most formidable backcourts in college basketball. The duo will be joined by Tyson Walker, who previously announced his decision to return for his fifth season, adding further experience and depth to the team. Additionally, the Spartans' recruiting class includes highly-touted five-star freshman Jeremy Fears, further bolstering their roster. The combination of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers positions MSU as a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten and beyond.