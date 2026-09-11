Draymond Green Returns For Michigan State’s Grind Week

Michigan State Grind Week, the annual stretch when former Spartans return to East Lansing to practice and play with each other and the current team, begins this weekend.

📍Grind Week 2026 pic.twitter.com/w5OxxjfQv3 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 10, 2026

The team’s video showed former players arriving on campus once again. It features Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie and 2026 Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Kalin Lucas, who goes into the hall Friday night. The group will likely turn up at Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan football game, as more than 100 former Spartans did at last year’s game against Boston College.

Jasiah Jervis Went From Visitor To Spartan

During last year’s Grind Week, Jasiah Jervis visited and would end up as the Spartans’ top-rated commit in the 2026 class by 247Sports. Jervis will now be part of the actual team during Grind Week, looking to help MSU make a scoring jump after averaging 17.4 points per game during his senior season at Archbishop Stepinac.

Michigan State Grind Week Sold Jase Richardson

Grind Week also helped the Spartans’ top-rated recruit from the 2024 class decide his commitment. Current Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson visited during Grind Week in September 2023 and committed to Michigan State that October over Alabama and Cincinnati. He explained why on Podcast P with Paul George in May 2025.

“I go to my Michigan State visit and it’s during Grind Week where all the players come back, all the pros come back and we just have a great weekend,” Richardson said. “Like, everybody plays and I’m like, I can’t pass this up.”

Two 2027 Recruits Visit This Weekend

Two more prospects are set to be on campus. Four-star point guard Antonio Pemberton from Massachusetts will visit. Pemberton told League Ready’s Sam Kayser in July that Michigan State had made his top eight. The Spartans will pitch him on an opening at point guard, with Jeremy Fears Jr. free to turn pro after this season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft this past summer.

NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Antonio Pemberton is down to eight schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Michigan State

Kansas

Ohio State

Tennessee

Marquette

Creighton

UCLA

Boston College



The 6-foot-1 guard will play his senior season at The Master's Academy International and was one of the top players… pic.twitter.com/jbxaazTHgn — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 29, 2026

The Spartans’ second visitor is four-star center Jaydn Jenkins from Pennsylvania. Jenkins told Kayser in July that Michigan State was in his top five. The Spartans will push for Jenkins as they look for another big to pair with 2026 signee Ethan Taylor.