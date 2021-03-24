Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg enters transfer portal following disappointing season

Sharing is caring!

According to Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg, he is leaving the Spartans and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hoiberg was a valuable member of the scout team and he ended up playing some valuable minutes late in the season due to injuries.

This does not come as much of a surprise as Hoiberg was coming off scholarship next season.

Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal. I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at MSU. A huge thank you to my coaches and the friends I’ve met along the way. Looking forward to my next chapter. I’ll be a Spartan for life! — Jack Hoiberg (@JackHoiberg) March 24, 2021