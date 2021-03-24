Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg enters transfer portal following disappointing season

by

According to Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg, he is leaving the Spartans and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hoiberg was a valuable member of the scout team and he ended up playing some valuable minutes late in the season due to injuries.

This does not come as much of a surprise as Hoiberg was coming off scholarship next season.

