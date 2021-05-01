Michigan State has 80-year NFL streak finally broken

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan State Spartans made history in this year’s NFL Draft, and not the kind that you’re exactly fired up to read.

For the first time in 80 years, the Spartans will not be sending any players to the NFL. They’d previously sent at least one player to the professional ranks every year from 1941 to 2020.

That’s it. Michigan State’s streak of having at least one player selected in the NFL draft ends at 80 straight years. First time since 1940 (FDR was president) the Spartans didn’t have a player selected. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) May 1, 2021

Cornerback Shakur Brown, who made an appearance on ESPN’s “Best Available” board in the 6th round, went undrafted.