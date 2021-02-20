Michigan State HC Tom Izzo gets blown up on sideline by Indiana player [Video]

Sharing is caring!

It was not a pretty start for Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans on Saturday but when all was said and done, they used a big second half run to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers on the road.

But Izzo almost did not get to see how the game unfolded as he was absolutely blown up on the sideline by a Hoosiers player trying to save the ball.

Check it out!

.@MSU_Basketball got knocked down early. (Glad you're good, Coach! 🙏) Got back up and won the game. 💪 pic.twitter.com/shvHafOTy6 — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) February 20, 2021