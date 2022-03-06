in MSU

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo now stands alone with Big Ten record

Tom Izzo stands alone.

On Sunday, the Michigan State Spartans closed out their 2021-22 regular season schedule with a win over Maryland on Senior Night in East Lansing.

With that win, Izzo now stands alone with 663 Big Ten wins at Michigan State.

Izzo was previously tied with former Indiana head coach Bobby Knight with 662 wins.

It took Izzo 27 seasons to get to 663 wins compared to 29 seasons for Knight.

(This means that Izzo is better!)

Following the game, Izzo made a very accurate comment about his team.

“There’s teams that are better than us right now, but I don’t think there’s anybody we can’t beat, either. Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s many teams that can’t beat us. But I think that seems to be something all around the country.”

