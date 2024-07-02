in MSU

Michigan State Head Coach Jonathan Smith Discusses Challenges

Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith on Rebuilding Program

Jonathan Smith, who transitioned from Oregon State to Michigan State after the 2023 season, is confronting significant challenges as he seeks to rebuild the Spartans’ football program. Ahead of Fall Camp and the 2024 season, Smith reflected on his tenure so far and identified the key hurdles he’s faced.

Building Trust and Navigating Uncertainty

“Obviously, learning, building trust with the roster over six months,” Smith said. “Takes time to build some trust. That’s been something. Knowing the landscape is continuing to change and having to navigate [it] when there’s still some uncertainty on your roster size, and on how this thing is all gonna work.”

Jonathan Smith’s Previous Success at Oregon State

Jonathan Smith’s previous success at Oregon State underscores his capability. He revitalized the Beavers, who were coming off a 1-11 season before his arrival in 2018, leading them to three straight bowl appearances and two consecutive Top 25 finishes.

Michigan State’s Rebuilding Challenges

Michigan State faces its own rebuilding challenges, having posted a 9-15 record over the past two seasons, compounded by the controversial end of the Mel Tucker era. This period of transformation in college sports, marked by NIL, the Transfer Portal, and the House settlement, adds layers of complexity.

Daunting 2024 Schedule and Transfer Portal Utilization

The Spartans’ 2024 schedule is daunting, featuring games against Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon. Smith has been proactive in utilizing the Transfer Portal, bringing in 23 new players and seeing 36 depart, resulting in the 58th-ranked transfer class for the 2024 cycle.

NIL’s Role in Recruiting

NIL’s role in recruiting is evident, yet Jonathan Smith views it as one part of a broader strategy. “There’s definitely a difference,” he noted. “It still starts with the evaluation process and beyond. I think that’s a piece of the pie. What we’re looking for is guys that it is a piece of the pie as they’re considering their options, but then there’s the education, the scheme, the staff, the fit, the area, all those are pieces of the pie.”

