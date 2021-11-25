Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker signs massive new contract extension

Reports have indicated recently that Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is on the verge of a massive contract extension that would make him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

That deal could be finalized in short order, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

Sources: Mel Tucker’s new contract with #MichiganState is being finalized tonight. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 25, 2021

According to The Detroit Free Press, the deal has been signed.

Multiple sources confirm to the Free Press that Mel Tucker has signed his 10-year, $95 million extension. From Tucker on the new deal: pic.twitter.com/lxOY3hLGcf — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 25, 2021

Tucker released the following statement:

“Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State. It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence — on and off the field,” Tucker said in a statement provided to the Free Press. “Thank you to our Board of Trustees, President Stanley and our administration, (athletic director) Alan Haller and the athletics staff, our incredible donors and fans — and of course Coach (Tom) Izzo for the support and resources you provide MSU to build Spartan football — we could not do it without you.

“The mentorship and friendship of Mat Ishbia, Steve St. Andre, Brian Mosallam and Jason Strayhorn — particularly during this process — has been invaluable to me. It is a process to build a championship-winning program. A process that drives us to be better. A process that demands relentless soul and grit. And a process that requires support from Spartans across the globe.

“I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today, and for years to come.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press link – –