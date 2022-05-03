Michigan State hockey hires former Red Wings assistant as new head coach

According to multiple reports, Adam Nightingale has been hired by Michigan State to be their new hockey coach.

As noted by Brad Galli, Nightingale, who spent the last two years as a head coach ad USA Hockey’s NTDP, was an assistant for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2019-20 season.

NHL Betting: Pacific Division First Round DFS Sleepers

Things tend to tighten up in daily fantasy once the playoffs hit, making it more difficult to nail down complete lineups. Stars from playoff teams are all going to come with a high salary, meaning it’s imperative to find some sneaky inexpensive plays to fill out lineups. This betting guide offers some sleepers to plug into your daily lineups from the three Pacific Division teams in this postseason’s first round.

Center: Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings

Phillip Danault has had a pretty good run of form against the Edmonton Oilers the past few seasons. He notched a goal and two assists in his four games against the Oilers this season and has four goals and seven assists in his last 17 games against them. The Kings will need continued production against a high-flying Oilers squad, and Danault should provide that scoring and be moderately priced in daily fantasy formats.

Danault also ended the regular season on a sizzling hot streak. Over the last month, the Kings forward scored six goals and six assists across the final 13 games. He also had a five-game goal streak during that stretch. Danault failed to score a point only twice in those 13 games. He also was part of the Montreal Canadiens team that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago, meaning he has the playoff experience to pull from.

