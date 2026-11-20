The Michigan State injury report for Friday night’s home finale is long, and it starts at quarterback. The Spartans (3-7) host Oregon (7-3) at Spartan Stadium with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic will not play on Senior Night. The Ducks arrive No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

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Milivojevic is one of 10 Spartans listed out on the Big Ten availability report, with seven more listed questionable, according to Connor Earegood of The Detroit News. It is the second game Milivojevic has missed this season.

The Michigan State injury report starts with the quarterbacks

Backup Cam Fancher is listed as questionable with a knee injury. If Fancher cannot go, true freshman Kayd Coffman is in line for the start. Coffman has already made a start this season and has completed 4 of 11 passes for 42 yards with one touchdown and one interception, per ESPN’s team statistics.

Redshirt freshman Leo Hannan is the other quarterback who has played this fall. Hannan has completed 9 of 15 passes for 67 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Michigan State left the quarterback question open earlier in the week, and if the Spartans have to hand a ranked Oregon defense to a freshman, it could be a long night in East Lansing.

Add CB Tyran Chappell to the MSU injury report as doubtful for tomorrow vs. Oregon. pic.twitter.com/gQmX6N5tQd — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) November 20, 2026

Who else is out for the Spartans on Senior Night

Beyond Milivojevic, Michigan State lists defensive tackle Ben Roberts, safety Devin Vaught, linebacker Jordan Hall, running back Marvis Parrish, tight end Jayden Savoury, running back Cam Edwards, fullback Jay Coyne, offensive lineman Tristan Comer and tight end Joe Caudill as out, per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Alongside Fancher, the questionable list carries left guard Conner Moore, tight end Brennan Parachek, safety Michael Richard, running back Jaziun Patterson, receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. and cornerback Tre Bell. That is a thin roster for a team that has already been eliminated from bowl contention and is playing for its seniors.

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Cam Fancher (2) sprints for the sidelines against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Oregon is down a quarterback of its own

Dante Moore, the Detroit King product who opened the season as Oregon’s starter, has not played since September and is out again on Friday. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said this week that he does not anticipate Moore playing again this season, according to Athlon Sports. Dylan Raiola has carried the offense since, completing 141 of 213 passes for 1,695 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, per ESPN.

Oregon lists nine players out in all: Moore, running back Jordon Davison, receiver Iverson Hooks, defensive back Aaron Flowers, inside linebacker Brayden Platt, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman Matthew Johnson and offensive linemen Trent Ferguson and Dave Iuli. Inside linebacker Jerry Mixon is doubtful and defensive lineman Bear Alexander is probable, per Sports Illustrated’s Oregon site, which reported Hooks was the one addition to the list.

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