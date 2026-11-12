Michigan State football received some encouraging injury news Wednesday night, but Pat Fitzgerald’s Spartans aren’t out of the woods just yet. With a critical Big Ten showdown against Washington approaching, several important players are trending in the right direction while others have already been ruled out.

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According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, defensive tackle Ben Roberts, cornerbacks Tre Bell and Charles Brantley, and backup quarterback Cam Fancher have all been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s matchup.

That’s a potentially significant development for a Michigan State team that has been battered by injuries throughout the season.

Michigan State (55) Ben Roberts shows off the Paul Bunyan trophy with his teammates to fans after their 15-6 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Could Get Much-Needed Defensive Reinforcements

The most encouraging name on the injury report might be Roberts, who suffered a leg injury in an Oct. 24 loss at UCLA and had to leave the field in a wheelchair. The standout defensive tackle missed Michigan State’s stunning 15-6 victory over Michigan last weekend, but his upgrade to questionable raises the possibility of a return.

Getting Bell and Brantley back would also provide a much-needed boost to Michigan State’s secondary. Both cornerbacks have missed the last three games, forcing the Spartans to rely on their depth.

Running back Jaziun Patterson was also upgraded from out to doubtful, although his availability remains uncertain. As Matt Wenzel of MLive reported, Michigan State could welcome back several important contributors for its first home game in a month.

However, there’s a catch.

Michigan State Injury Report Also Includes Major Losses

Despite the encouraging developments, Michigan State has already ruled out 10 players for Saturday’s game, including leading tackler Devin Vaught and starting wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. Vaught recorded an interception against Michigan before suffering another injury, making his absence particularly disappointing.

The Spartans will also be without linebacker Jordan Hall, tight end Jayden Savoury and running backs Marvis Parrish and Cam Edwards. Additional absences include Brayden Thomas, Jay Coyne, Tristan Comer and Joe Caudill.

It’s hardly an ideal situation for a Michigan State squad trying to build on its emotional victory over Michigan.

Washington Showdown Carries Major Implications

Michigan State enters Saturday’s contest at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, while Washington sits at 5-4. The Spartans must win their final three regular-season games to reach six victories and become bowl eligible.

That makes Saturday’s game especially important, as Fitzgerald’s team attempts to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive.

There’s also uncertainty on Washington’s side, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. listed as questionable and running back Trey Cooley doubtful on the Huskies’ initial availability report.

For Michigan State, the immediate priority is getting as many healthy players back as possible without compromising their recovery. The Spartans proved against Michigan that they can overcome adversity, but doing it again Saturday could require another impressive effort.

Michigan State hosts Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The game will air on Big Ten Network.