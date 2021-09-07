Michigan State jumps ahead of Michigan in Top 130 football poll

Prior to the start of the 2021 college football season, Chris Vannini of The Athletic released his Top 130 poll and neither Michigan nor Michigan State received much love.

In fact, the Wolverines started out at No. 38 in the poll, while the Spartans checked in all the way down at No. 64.

But, after a very impressive week for Michigan (defeated Western Michigan) and Michigan State (defeated Northwestern), but teams moved up in the rankings.

In his latest Top 130 rankings, Vannini has the Spartans at No. 29 and the Wolverines at No. 30.

Nation, would you rank Michigan State ahead of Michigan following their Week 1 performances? It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines and Spartans far in the Week 2 Coaches and AP polls.