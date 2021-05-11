Michigan State lands former Alabama CB Ronald Williams Jr.

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Michigan State Spartans have landed former Alabama CB Ronald Williams Jr.

Williams Jr., who is a senior, was a 4-star JUCO prospect in 2020, according to 247Sports.

He chose the Spartans over Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Auburn, and Texas A&M to name a few.

BREAKING: Michigan State has landed former Alabama cornerback Ronald Williams Jr via the @247SportsPortal. The senior Louisiana native was a 4⭐️ JUCO prospect in 2020, according to 247Sports. He had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Auburn, Texas A&M, & more. https://t.co/IccYnZ8wbC — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) May 11, 2021

From MLive:

A product of Ferriday High School in Louisiana, Williams spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and had 49 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass breakups from 2018-19. He was listed as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 12 JUCO prospect overall by 247Sports Composite rankings and signed with Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class.

Williams, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, missed time early last season due to an arm injury and recorded one tackle in three games. According to AL.com, he was a cornerback on Alabama’s second-team defense during the team’s A-Day game to conclude spring practice in April before entering the portal. This is a very nice get for the Spartans!