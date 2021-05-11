Michigan State lands former Alabama CB Ronald Williams Jr.

by

According to reports, the Michigan State Spartans have landed former Alabama CB Ronald Williams Jr.

Williams Jr., who is a senior, was a 4-star JUCO prospect in 2020, according to 247Sports.

He chose the Spartans over Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Auburn, and Texas A&M to name a few.

From MLive:

A product of Ferriday High School in Louisiana, Williams spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and had 49 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass breakups from 2018-19. He was listed as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 12 JUCO prospect overall by 247Sports Composite rankings and signed with Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class.

Williams, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, missed time early last season due to an arm injury and recorded one tackle in three games. According to AL.com, he was a cornerback on Alabama’s second-team defense during the team’s A-Day game to conclude spring practice in April before entering the portal.

This is a very nice get for the Spartans!

