Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.

What is Michigan State’s Bowl Game Fate?

When the Spartans game concluded, they still had a shot to get into a bowl game, but as the night went on, the teams that MSU needed to lose, won.

Because of that, the 5-7 Spartans are highly unlikely to play in a bowl game in 2022.

This is highly disappointing for MSU and head coach Mel Tucker as they were coming off an 11-win season and a New Year’s Six Bowl Game in 2021.

Nation, do you think the Spartans will bounce back in 2023? Do you think Mel Tucker is the right person for the job?