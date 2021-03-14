Michigan State learns of 2021 NCAA Tournament fate

Sharing is caring!

The 2020-21 season has not gone quite as Michigan State had hoped it would but after looking like they would be left out of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Spartans pulled off some impressive wins down the stretch to state their case.

Well 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed and the Spartans are a No. 11 seed in the East Region and they will square off against No. 11 UCLA in a play-in game. The winner will play against No. 6 BYU in the Round of 64.

do you think Michigan State is seeded properly? What do you think is their ceiling in the tournament?