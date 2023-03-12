Merch
MSU

Michigan State learns seed, Round of 64 opponent for 2023 NCAA Tournament

By W.G. Brady
4
0

It has been an up-and-down season for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, but the dust has settled and they now have their sights set on the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Just moments ago, the brackets were revealed and the Spartans learned who they will be playing in the Round of 64. This will mark the 25th season in a row that MSU is dancing in March. In the Round of 64, Michigan State, who is the No. 7 seed, will take on No. 10 USC.

Michigan State NCAA Tournament

Key Points

  • MSU is making its 25th-straight appearance in the Big Dance
  • The Spartans are the No. 7 seed
  • MSU will play USC in the Round of 64

Why it Matters for Michigan State

Tom Izzo's 25th consecutive appearance in the Big Dance with MSU will break a tie with Duke‘s Mike Krzyzewski, making it the longest streak in Division I history for a single coach at one school. Izzo has won one National Championship, and he will be looking to get No. 2, though the Spartans will certainly have their work cut out for them this year as they have been very inconsistent.

Bottom Line: The Spartans have talent, but will it show?

There is no question about it when MSU is clicking on all cylinders, they can play with anybody in the country. That being said, the NCAA Tournament is all about which team put together a run of good games in a row against solid teams, and the Spartans have struggled to do that so far this year.

