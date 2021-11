On Sunday, news broke that Michigan State safety Michael Dowell had decided to leave the Spartans and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he now has one of his teammates joining him.

According to a report from Colton Pouncy, Spartans DB Emmanuel Flowers has also entered the portal.

Flowers saw action in 11 games this season, logging just 83 defensive snaps.

Michigan State DB Emmanuel Flowers has entered the transfer portal. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 29, 2021