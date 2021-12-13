Michigan State makes HUGE move in latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

by

The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll has been released and the Michigan State Spartans made a bigger move than any other team in the country.

As you can see below, the Spartans are now ranked No. 12, which is up seven spots from where they were a week ago.

In addition, there is a new No. 1 team in the nation as Baylor is now the top-ranked team, while Purdue slipped two spots to No. 3.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points Game scores Share
1 1  Baylor Big 12 9-0 1,525(61) _
2 1  Duke ACC 7-1 1,429 _
3 2  Purdue Big Ten 9-1 1,319 _
4  UCLA Pac-12 9-1 1,312 _
5  Gonzaga West Coast 8-2 1,291 _
6 3  Alabama SEC 8-1 1,202 _
7 1  Kansas Big 12 8-1 1,181 _
8 3  Arizona Pac-12 9-0 1,172 _
9 3  Villanova Big East 7-3 924 _
10 6  Southern California Pac-12 10-0 810 _
11 6  Iowa State Big 12 10-0 798 _
12 7  Michigan State Big Ten 9-2 707 _
13 5  Auburn SEC 8-1 693 _
14  Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 8-2 683 _
15 6  Ohio State Big Ten 8-2 656 _
16 7  Seton Hall Big East 9-1 635 _
17 10  Texas Big 12 6-2 583 _
18 5  Tennessee SEC 7-2 390 _
19 6  LSU SEC 9-0 376 _
20 5  Connecticut Big East 9-2 360 _
21 11  Kentucky SEC 7-2 345 _
22  Xavier Big East 9-1 301 _
23  Colorado State Mountain West 10-0 251 _
24 12  Arkansas SEC 9-1 241 _
25  Texas Tech Big 12 7-1 164 _

Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes:Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.