Michigan State makes HUGE move in latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll has been released and the Michigan State Spartans made a bigger move than any other team in the country.
As you can see below, the Spartans are now ranked No. 12, which is up seven spots from where they were a week ago.
In addition, there is a new No. 1 team in the nation as Baylor is now the top-ranked team, while Purdue slipped two spots to No. 3.
|Rank
|Trend
|Team
|Conference
|Record
|Points
|Game scores
|1
|1
|Baylor
|Big 12
|9-0
|1,525(61)
|2
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|7-1
|1,429
|3
|2
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|9-1
|1,319
|4
|–
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|9-1
|1,312
|5
|–
|Gonzaga
|West Coast
|8-2
|1,291
|6
|3
|Alabama
|SEC
|8-1
|1,202
|7
|1
|Kansas
|Big 12
|8-1
|1,181
|8
|3
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|9-0
|1,172
|9
|3
|Villanova
|Big East
|7-3
|924
|10
|6
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|10-0
|810
|11
|6
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|10-0
|798
|12
|7
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|9-2
|707
|13
|5
|Auburn
|SEC
|8-1
|693
|14
|–
|Houston
|American Athletic Conference (AAC)
|8-2
|683
|15
|6
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|8-2
|656
|16
|7
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|9-1
|635
|17
|10
|Texas
|Big 12
|6-2
|583
|18
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|7-2
|390
|19
|6
|LSU
|SEC
|9-0
|376
|20
|5
|Connecticut
|Big East
|9-2
|360
|21
|11
|Kentucky
|SEC
|7-2
|345
|22
|–
|Xavier
|Big East
|9-1
|301
|23
|–
|Colorado State
|Mountain West
|10-0
|251
|24
|12
|Arkansas
|SEC
|9-1
|241
|25
|–
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|7-1
|164
Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes:Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.