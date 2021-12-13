Michigan State makes HUGE move in latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll has been released and the Michigan State Spartans made a bigger move than any other team in the country.

As you can see below, the Spartans are now ranked No. 12, which is up seven spots from where they were a week ago.

In addition, there is a new No. 1 team in the nation as Baylor is now the top-ranked team, while Purdue slipped two spots to No. 3.

Others Receiving Votes:

Others receiving votes:Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.