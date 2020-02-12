32.2 F
Michigan State makes huge offer to recruiting guru Vince Marrow

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Wednesday, Michigan State made it official that they have hired Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio as their head football coach.

According to reports, Tucker, who is an outstanding recruiter in his own right, is trying to bring his buddy Vince Marrow along for the ride. In fact, Matt Jones is reporting that MSU is offering to make Marrow one of the 2 highest paid non-OC/DC assistants in America.

Marrow, who is currently the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky, is widely regarded as one of the best recruiters in the nation. What makes him extremely intriguing in this case is that he has strong ties to Ohio, where he has landed multiple players over Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

Less then 24 hours ago, many were calling Michigan State the dumpster fire of the Big Ten. If Mel Tucker has his way, he will have the rest of the league looking up at MSU, just like Mark Dantonio once did.

