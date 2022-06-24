Michigan State, Michigan learn ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponents

For more than two decades, the Michigan Wolverines, the Michigan State Spartans, and the rest of their Big Ten counterparts have participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which features matchups between teams from each of those conferences.

As it stands, the ACC holds the upper hand in terms of overall record as they have gone 12–8–3 in the series and 144–121 in games as of 2021. The most recent challenge was won by the Big Ten in 2021 as they won 8 out of 14 games.

Michigan, Michigan State learn who they will play in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

According to a report from Jeff Goodman, the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups have been released and we now know who both the Wolverines and Spartans will play.

As you can see below, Michigan will host Virginia on November 29, while Michigan State will hit the road to take on Notre Dame on November 30.

Here is the full slate of games for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

November 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

November 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn St at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

November 30

North Carolina at Indiana

Ohio St at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

During the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Wolverines lost on the road to North Carolina by a score of 72-51, while Michigan State defeated Louisville at the Breslin Center in East Lansing by a score of 73-64.

In the history of the challenge, the Wolverines have gone 8-12, including going 5-4 at home over that time.

The Spartans have not fared much better as they have gone 9-12 in the history of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including going 1-8 on the road.

Nation, who do you think has the best chance of winning in 2022, Michigan vs. Virginia, or Michigan State at Notre Dame?

