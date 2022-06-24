Michigan State, Michigan learn ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponents

For more than two decades, the Michigan Wolverines, the Michigan State Spartans, and the rest of their Big Ten counterparts have participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which features matchups between teams from each of those conferences.
As it stands, the ACC holds the upper hand in terms of overall record as they have gone 12–8–3 in the series and 144–121 in games as of 2021. The most recent challenge was won by the Big Ten in 2021 as they won 8 out of 14 games.
Michigan, Michigan State learn who they will play in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
According to a report from Jeff Goodman, the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups have been released and we now know who both the Wolverines and Spartans will play.
As you can see below, Michigan will host Virginia on November 29, while Michigan State will hit the road to take on Notre Dame on November 30.
Here is the full slate of games for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge:
November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn St at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
November 30
North Carolina at Indiana
Ohio St at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
During the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Wolverines lost on the road to North Carolina by a score of 72-51, while Michigan State defeated Louisville at the Breslin Center in East Lansing by a score of 73-64.
In the history of the challenge, the Wolverines have gone 8-12, including going 5-4 at home over that time.
The Spartans have not fared much better as they have gone 9-12 in the history of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including going 1-8 on the road.
Nation, who do you think has the best chance of winning in 2022, Michigan vs. Virginia, or Michigan State at Notre Dame?