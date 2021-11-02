Michigan State moves inside Top 5 in first edition of College Football Playoff rankings

It’s certainly a good week to be a Michigan State Spartans fan.

They’re fresh off an impressive comeback victory over their in state rival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday to improve to a perfect 8-0 on the season. And now, they’ve been rewarded in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans are sitting pretty at No. 3 overall; meanwhile, Michigan comes in at No. 7 overall. The Georgia Bulldogs clock in at No. 1, followed by the A labama Crimson Tide, Spartans and the Oregon Ducks.

Here are the first official rankings this season for the College Football Playoffs. What are your thoughts? Who are your Top 4 right now? Do you think some teams should be ranked higher? Lower? Let me know down below!#CFBWrapUp #CollegeFootball #CFPRankings #CFBPlayoffs #CFB pic.twitter.com/nFTAbFcl8T — CFB Wrap-Up (@cfbwrapup) November 2, 2021

For Michigan State, this marks the first time since 2015 they’ve debuted inside the Top 10 in the first edition of the rankings.