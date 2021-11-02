Michigan State moves inside Top 5 in first edition of College Football Playoff rankings

It’s certainly a good week to be a Michigan State Spartans fan.

They’re fresh off an impressive comeback victory over their in state rival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday to improve to a perfect 8-0 on the season. And now, they’ve been rewarded in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans are sitting pretty at No. 3 overall; meanwhile, Michigan comes in at No. 7 overall. The Georgia Bulldogs clock in at No. 1, followed by the A labama Crimson Tide, Spartans and the Oregon Ducks.

For Michigan State, this marks the first time since 2015 they’ve debuted inside the Top 10 in the first edition of the rankings.

