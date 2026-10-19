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Michigan State Opens AP Preseason Poll Ahead of Michigan

Michigan State forward Coen Carr speaks with the media as the Spartans open No. 6 in the AP preseason poll
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The Michigan State Spartans open the 2026-27 college basketball season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason Top 25, released Monday.

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They finished with a 27-8 overall record last season and a 15-5 record in Big Ten conference play, ending the year 11th in the final AP poll. Their season ended in the Sweet 16 against UConn, the team that opens this year at No. 4. This could be another strong year ahead for head coach Tom Izzo and company because of the potential they have with Jeremy Fears Jr., who averaged 15.3 points per game last season, and Coen Carr, who averaged 12.0.

Michigan State’s highest preseason ranking since 2023-24

No. 6 is the highest Michigan State has opened a season since the 2023-24 team started at No. 4. The Spartans began last season 22nd, climbed as high as seventh and finished 11th. It is also the 24th time in 32 seasons under Izzo that the program has started a year inside the preseason Top 25.

What No. 6 means for the Big Ten race

Michigan State is the second-highest Big Ten team in the poll, behind Illinois at No. 3. Defending national champion Michigan opens 16th, USC is 21st and UCLA is 22nd, and Purdue sits outside the top 25. Florida is the overwhelming No. 1, with 47 of the 59 first-place votes.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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