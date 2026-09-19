Three Keys for Michigan State to Upset Notre Dame

Michigan State and first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald face a steep challenge if they want to beat third-ranked Notre Dame, but they can still pull it off if they fix what they can control. Both teams are 2-0, and kickoff in South Bend is 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.

Finish Out Drives

Something the Spartans have struggled with this season is scoring touchdowns on drives that get into opponents’ territory. Against Toledo, MSU got only two touchdowns despite finishing drives on the Rockets’ side of the field nine times. The Spartans had to settle for six field goal attempts instead of getting into the end zone.

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The game against Eastern Michigan was better, and MSU only failed to score a touchdown twice when the Spartans got on the Eagles’ side of the field. MSU will need to avoid wasting scoring opportunities; field goals won’t be enough.

No Turnovers

While MSU dominated Eastern Michigan 35-7, it could have been more. Early in the fourth quarter, the Spartans turned a potential touchdown drive into a turnover. Running back Cam Edwards fumbled at the Eagles’ 10-yard line with 11:20 left, and Eastern Michigan recovered at the 7. The game was already put away by then. Against Notre Dame, that can’t happen.

MSU quarterback Alessio Milivojevic needs to keep his turnover record clean. He has yet to throw an interception this year, and the Spartans need that to continue. Milivojevic has been efficient, completing 70.4% of his passes. He needs to work with the Spartans’ run game to keep it up, completing his reads without making risky passes.

Hold The Run Game

The Spartan run defense has been good for most of both games, but each one had a stretch where it broke down. Against Toledo, a single missed assignment opened a gap and led to a 71-yard rushing touchdown. Without that run, MSU held the Rockets’ running backs to 25 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Against Eastern Michigan, the Spartans allowed only one touchdown, and it came on the ground. The Eagles went 78 yards in 13 plays late in the second quarter, gaining 67 yards on nine rushing attempts before Noah Kim scored from four yards out. Without that one drive, the MSU run defense held Eastern Michigan to 34 rushing yards on 17 carries.