Michigan State officially welcomes Mel Tucker to Spartan Nation

Early Wednesday morning, news broke that Michigan State was expected to hire Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio as their head football coach.

Just moments ago, that move was made official as Michigan State tweeted out a welcome message for Tucker.

To all Spartans, please welcome Coach Mel Tucker to Michigan State! pic.twitter.com/irYiYfOntE — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 12, 2020

Nation, is Mel Tucker the right man to turn around the Spartans football program?