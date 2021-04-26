Michigan State OL Damon Kaylor announces he is entering NCAA transfer portal

Sharing is caring!

Ok, this is starting to get a bit out of hand.

Just moments ago, news broke that Michigan State sophomore OL Damon Kaylor is leaving the Spartans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Kaylor is the fourth Spartan to leave the program since the final spring practice on Saturday.

Michigan State sophomore OL Damon Kaylor is in the transfer portal. Second player today, fourth since final spring practice on Saturday. — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) April 26, 2021

Kaylor was the No. 93 offensive tackle in the nation coming out of high school. He was rated as a 3-star player by 247 Sports.