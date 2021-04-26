Michigan State OL Damon Kaylor announces he is entering NCAA transfer portal

by

Ok, this is starting to get a bit out of hand.

Just moments ago, news broke that Michigan State sophomore OL Damon Kaylor is leaving the Spartans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Kaylor is the fourth Spartan to leave the program since the final spring practice on Saturday.

Kaylor was the No. 93 offensive tackle in the nation coming out of high school. He was rated as a 3-star player by 247 Sports.

 

