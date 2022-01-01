Michigan State OL Kevin Jarvis announces intentions for future

The Michigan State Spartans are losing offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, who has announced his intentions to forgo his extra year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I would like to start off by saying thank you to Coach Tucker and his staff for the opportunity to play football at Michigan State University,” wrote Jarvis on Twitter. “It was truly an honor to be around the great group of people that are in East Lansing.

“With that being said, I’m forgoing my final year of eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft.”

A key piece for Michigan State’s offensive line, Jarvis started 10 games as a true freshman in 2017. He also appeared in every game for Michigan State this past season.