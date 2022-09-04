Michigan State opens as healthy favorite against Akron

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans came out a bit slow but when all was said and done, they ended up defeating Western Michigan by a score of 35-13 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

As we predicted, the Spartans covered the point spread (barely) against the Broncos as they closed as a 21-point favorite. (We predicted the score to be 41-17)

But if you want to bet on the Spartans again this coming Saturday, you will have to be confident laying almost five touchdowns as Michigan State is currently a 34.5-point favorite over the Akron Zips according to BetMGM.

BetMGM $1,000 Welcome Offer! CLAIM NOW KANSAS LAUNCH OFFER $1,000

RISK-FREE SIGN UP TODAY

If the Spartans are going to cover the 34.5-point spread against Akron, the offense is going to have to be much more efficient than it was against Western Michigan.

Nation, do you think Michigan State will cover the spread against Akron? Don’t worry, we will have our pick for you by the end of the week!