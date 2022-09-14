Michigan State opens as underdog against Washington

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans came absolutely manhandled Akron by a score of 52-0 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

As we predicted, the Spartans covered the point spread against the Zips as they closed as a 34.5-point favorite. (We predicted the score to be 45-10)

But if you want to bet on the Spartans again this coming Saturday, you will actually be getting points as Washington has opened as a 3.5-point favorite at home, according to BetMGM.

If the Spartans are going to cover the 3.5-point spread against Washing, the offense is going to be much more like it was against Akron than it was in Week 1 against Western Michigan, when they struggled a bit out of the gates.

Nation, do you think Michigan State will cover the spread against Washington? Don’t worry, we will have our pick for you by the end of the week!