Michigan State owns Michigan in undefeated matchups

This coming Saturday, undefeated Michigan will travel to East Lansing to take on undefeated Michigan State in a game that already has everyone talking.

Jeanna Trotman of 7 Action News did some digging and this will be just the third time since 1961 that both teams are undefeated when they square off in their annual rivalry game.

The Spartans won the previous two head-to-head meetings when both teams were undefeated, winning 34-17 in 2010 and 34-31 in 1999.

Nation, will the third time be the charm for Michigan or will Michigan State make it three in a row when the teams are unbeaten?

Saturday will be just the THIRD time that (6) Michigan & (9) Michigan State will meet undefeated & ranked since 1961. Players in 2010 meeting: Kirk Cousins, Denard Robinson. And in 1999: Tom Brady, Drew Henson, Plaxico Burress. MSU won both of those. pic.twitter.com/WGDW6R1z9Q — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 24, 2021