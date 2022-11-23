MSU

Michigan State paid Mel Tucker $100,000 meant to be shared with others

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Following a solid 2021 season that saw Michigan State win 11 football games, including a win over their hated rival, Michigan, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker was rewarded with a 10-year, $9.5 million contract. According to a report from USA Today Sports, Tucker the contract includes a section that states: “The University shall pay a yearly bonus of $100,000 to the Program, to be allocated between the Coach, the assistant football coaches, and the Program administrative staff, at the discretion of the Athletics Director with input from the Coach. The University shall such (sic) bonus no later than June 30th following the end of each football season, provided, however, that the University shall not be obligated to pay such bonus to the Program if the Coach had provided notice of termination to the University.”

Michigan State paid the full $100,000 to Mel Tucker

According to the report, the $100,000 bonus, which was earmarked to be divided between Tucker and his staff, went fully to Tucker.

Attempts by USA Today Sports to get a statement from Tucker or MSU were declined.

Tucker and the Spartans have followed up their 11-win season with a 5-6 record so far in 2022.

If Tucker wants to get to a bowl game, his team will have to win on Saturday when they travel to Happy Valley to take on a solid Penn State team.

Click here to read the full report.

