Michigan State PG Foster Loyer makes big decision for basketball future

When Foster Loyer was suiting up for the Clarkston Wolves in high school, he was unstoppable. But from the moment he stepped foot on the Michigan State campus, is was really never able to get going.

Now, according to reports, Lover’s time at MSU is over as he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

This announcement comes on the heels of Loyer’s former high school teammate Thomas Kithier announcing he is transferring to Valparaiso for the upcoming season.

Best of luck, Foster!

