Michigan State Poaches Detroit Lions Front Office Person

Michigan State University is hiring Jon Dykema as its new executive senior associate athletic director/student-athlete management and assistant general counsel.

Who is Jon Dykema?

  • Dykema previously served as the Detroit Lions' Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel since 2022.
  • His role at Michigan State will focus on negotiating and managing athletic contracts.
  • Dykema has been with the Lions since 2011, holding various positions, including interim general counsel and manager of football administration.
  • He is a Michigan State alum and former student manager for the MSU men's basketball team, contributing to two Final Four appearances and the 2000 national championship.
  • Dykema earned his Juris Doctorate and MBA from Akron, and has been admitted to both the Utah and Michigan State Bars.

Why it Matters

This move marks another shift in the Lions' front office but highlights Dykema's growth within football and law. The Lions will now look to find a new Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel for 2025 and beyond.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Michigan State alum Jon Dykema joins MSU after 12 years with the Lions.
  • Dykema played a role in two Final Fours and a national championship as an MSU student manager.

For more on Jon Dykema, please visit DetroitLions.com.

