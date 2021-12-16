Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer decides where he will play in 2022

To say that Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer had a great season in 2021 would be quite an understatement. Not only did he average a whopping 48.6 yards per punt but he was named Second Team All-Big Ten special teams by both the media and coaches.

Baringer could have decided to take his talents to the NFL but just moments ago, he took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to return to MSU and to use his 6th year of eligibility.

Welcome back, Bryce!