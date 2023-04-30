Merch
MSU

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne makes shocking decision

By W.G. Brady
Well, we did not see this one coming. According to a report from The Athletic, Michigan State starting QB Payton Thorne had made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer portal as a grad transfer. In his career at MSU, Thorne tossed for nearly 6,500 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Michigan State Payton Thorne

Key Points

  • Thorne made a shocking decision on Sunday
  • Thorne has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer portal
  • Expect for Noah Kim to get the starting nod now that Thorne is leaving

Why it Matters for MSU and Payton Thorne

This move certainly comes as a surprise as Thorne was expected by most to be the starting QB for the Spartans in 2023. With Thorne out of the picture, expect Noah Kim to earn the starting nod for MSU.

Bottom Line: The Spartans will have a new signal-caller in 2023

Thorne played in 29 games for the Spartans over the past three seasons, including all 25 games they played from 2021-22. Now, it appears as if Noah Kim will be the starter in 2023. Kim, who is a junior, played in four games for MSU in 2022, completing 14 of 19 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions.

Detroit Lions sign DT Cory Durden
