Michigan State QB Theo Day enters NCAA transfer portal

by

And so it continues.

On Wednesday, quarterback Theo Day became the ninth Michigan State player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since spring practice ended on Saturday.

As noted by Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News, Day was likely going to be no higher than No. 4 on the Spartans QB depth chart so this does not come as a huge surprise.

