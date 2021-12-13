Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III could miss Peach Bowl

After an outstanding 2021 season, the Michigan State Spartans have been rewarded with a berth in the Peach Bowl, where they will take on Pittsburgh.

One of the biggest reasons for the Spartans’ success in 2021 was the emergence of RB Kenneth Walker III.

But, according to Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, he is uncertain if Walker will suit up for the Spartans Bowl Game.

From MLive:

“I’m uncertain about him,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said on Monday. “I know he’s been battling through some things so we’ll just have to continue to monitor it. He’s not the only one. It’s a fluid situation. We’re going to get as many guys prepared and ready to go as we possibly can.”

Walker has not yet declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but Tucker says he is not going to try to sell anyone on playing in the Spartans final game of the season.

“I’m not doing any types of sales jobs on guys,” Tucker said. “If guys want to play, then they’re going to play. If it’s in their best interest to play, they’ll play. If it’s not in their best interest to play, then I’m going to support them. That’s how I’ve approached it over the years with guys.”