Michigan State Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III enjoyed a fantastic 2021 season, and was awarded the Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s top running back.

It wouldn’t be long before he’d earn his second honor of the night, being name the Walter Camp Player of the Year and becoming the first player in Spartans history to do so:

Kenneth Walker III named Walter Camp Player of the Year. First MSU player to win it. https://t.co/c3Xx6mnv71 — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 10, 2021