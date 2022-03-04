Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker just misses posting fastest 40-yard dash time at NFL Combine

To be clear, I am a fan of the Michigan Wolverines.

That being said, in my opinion, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III was not only the best running back in college football in 2022, but he was also one of the classiest players in college football.

On Friday, Walker III was in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and he just missed posting the fastest RB time in the 40-yard dash.

As you can see below, Walker ran a blazing time of 4.38 seconds, which was only behind Isiah Pacheo and Pierre Strong, who posted a time of 4.37 seconds.

As it stands, Walker III is my RB1 for the 2022 NFL Draft and that is highly unlikely to change.

“I want to be rookie of the year,” he said during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“Hard work and dedication,” he continued with how he plans to accomplish it. “I got to go in the weight room (and) work hard, but I’ve also got to get in the playbook and learn the plays as soon as I can.”

“It’s very important (to be the No. 1 back), I feel like it’s a dream of mine to be drafted early,” Walker said. “And also for other running backs as well, to get them off the board too.”

“It’s a blessing to make it this far,” he continued. “In high school, I was not highly recruited at all — I had one Power 5 offer,” Walker said. “I believed in myself, but as (this) season went on, I never really imagined that it would have went that way.”

“Even after the first game, I thanked coach (Mel Tucker) for taking a chance on me,” Walker said. “My teammates made it so much easier to just transfer and come here.”

I do not believe Walker III will be a first-round pick but he will almost certainly be selected on Day 2.

Nation, where do you believe Kenneth Walker III will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.