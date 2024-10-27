fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Michigan State RB Nate Carter Fuels ‘Lil Bro’ Mentality With Post Game Comment

After a tough loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans running back Nate Carter stirred up a classic rivalry talking point with his post-game comment: “There’s no doubt we should’ve won this game. There’s no doubt we were the better team.” Though the Spartans did outgain the Wolverines in total yards, Carter's comment has sparked conversation and reinforced the so-called “Lil Bro” mentality—a term many Michigan fans use to describe MSU’s attitude toward their rival.

For Michigan fans, Carter’s statement is baffling considering the game's trajectory. By the fourth quarter, Michigan had pulled ahead 24-10, securing the win with little doubt about the outcome. Despite Michigan State’s total yardage advantage, the Wolverines held firm control, especially after taking a commanding 24-10 lead with just over 13 minutes left on the clock. Michigan fans quickly took to social media, pointing to Carter’s comment as another example of why the “Lil Bro” mentality still exists.

This term, popularized by former Michigan running back Mike Hart, refers to a perceived chip on Michigan State’s shoulder in the rivalry, often resulting in comments or actions that, to Michigan fans, seem based more on perception than reality.

While Carter’s statement shows pride and belief in his team’s abilities, it has inevitably fed into the narrative Michigan fans love to perpetuate.

