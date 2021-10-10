Michigan State releases footage of Mel Tucker’s post game speech following win over Rutgers [Video]

Some were scared that Michigan State would have a letdown game when they traveled to Rutgers on Saturday but that was not the case as the Spartans easily disposed of the Scarlett Knights by a score of 31-13.

Following the game, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker spoke to his team in the locker room and he told them, “when you can be great, why settle for anything else?”

Look out folks, the Spartans are going to be ranked in the Top 10 this week and they are for real.

