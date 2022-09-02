Michigan State releases uniform combo for matchup vs. WMU

We are less than a half hour away from Michigan State taking on Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans look to take another step forward under head coach Mel Tucker.

Michigan State has released the uniform/helmet combination they will be wearing for tonight’s game and as you can see below, they are going with white helmets with the green Spartan logo on the side and green jerseys.

Check it out.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker knows how important trust is

Tucker knows that “trust” is extremely important.

“It’s just when you get to know guys more, the trust actually builds up a little bit,” said Tucker, who at 50 has now been a football coach for exactly half his life. “And when you’re in a high-risk situation, like what we’re doing in trying to win football games, the trust has got to be at a high level.

“Trust really has two components — it has intimacy, and it has credibility. That’s why when you talk about continuity on coaching staffs, when you work with a guy for a long period of time, the intimacy just increases as you go. And then as you know what guys can do and they show you that they can do it, and you show them what you can do, then there’s credibility going both ways and you get a higher level of trust.”