The Michigan State Spartans have announced an updated uniform combination they’ll be donning when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes tomorrow afternoon in Columbus.

UPDATED UNI COMBO – All Green Helmet

– White Jersey

– White Pants

– White Cleats — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 19, 2021

Slight change of plans 👀 pic.twitter.com/1OHJuKJd0k — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 19, 2021

Tomorrow’s game begins at 12:00 PM EST.