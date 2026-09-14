Michigan State Report Card Grades the 35-7 EMU Rout

Michigan State dominated Eastern Michigan in a 35-7 victory Saturday afternoon. In the second Michigan State report card of the season, the Spartans’ running backs led the way, rushing for 236 yards.

Quarterbacks: B+

Alessio Milivojevic had another solid game, completing 12 of his 20 passes for 170 yards. His pass attempts were down from 34 against Toledo because the Spartans leaned on the running game. Backup quarterback Cam Fancher also looked solid on the first drive of the second half, going four for four for 21 yards.

Running Backs: A+

While six running backs got rushing attempts to combine for 236 yards on 36 attempts, they were led by Cam Edwards. The lead back rushed for 152 yards while scoring two touchdowns. It’s the first time an MSU running back rushed for over 150 yards since Kenneth Walker III rushed for 197 yards against Michigan in 2021.

Wide Receivers: B

The receiver room against the Eagles was led by underclassman Charles Taplin, who caught three passes for 65 yards and scored his first collegiate touchdown. Taplin’s touchdown was a 38-yard reception, something that Milivojevic wasn’t able to throw against Toledo due to their defensive scheme.

Tight Ends: B+

Jayden Savoury was the second-leading receiver for the Spartans in yardage. He caught four passes for 63 yards, including the longest pass of the game at 46 yards. It was another solid showing from the underclassman who’s at 99 receiving yards after two games this season.

Offensive Line: A-

The offensive line protected Milivojevic almost the entire game, allowing the Eagles only two sacks. While they gave the running game a great push all game, they weren’t without mistakes. They allowed seven tackles for loss, two more than last week.

Defensive Line: B+

The defensive line was a solid group for three quarters. However, they were a big reason Eastern Michigan got its only touchdown of the game: during the 78-yard touchdown drive, 67 yards came from the run. The defensive line only allowed 34 rushing yards outside of that drive, while getting four sacks.

Linebackers: B

The MSU linebackers had a quiet game against Eastern Michigan. They combined for 22 tackles, but accounted for just 0.5 tackles for loss while also allowing five rushes of 10 yards or more.

Defensive Backs: B+

Eastern Michigan quarterback Noah Kim was held to 118 passing yards on 16 of 26 attempts. Cornerback Charles Brantley recorded the first forced fumble and fumble recovery of his six-year playing career.

Special Teams: A

Liam Boyd had a lighter workload after attempting six field goals against Toledo; he didn’t attempt any against the Eagles. Boyd was still perfect, however, going five for five on his extra point attempts. Chrishon McCray also had a 31-yard punt return in the first quarter, which helped the Spartans get their first touchdown after starting the drive on Eastern Michigan’s 24-yard line.

Coaching: A

MSU looked shaky going into halftime, leading only 14-7. During the break, however, the coaching staff got its team ready quickly, with Pat Fitzgerald praising his coordinators for getting the team fixed before he even got back into the locker room. In the second half, the Spartans outscored the Eagles 21-0.